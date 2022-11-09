Two Takeyce Walter shows are on display at the Arts Center
Takeyce Walter’s Serene slices of rippling Streams and cotton candy-hued clouds, crafted by strokes of gouache, oils and soft pastels, seem to shimmer in the Sunlight streaming through the gallery windows at the Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy.
“I worry about these places,” the artist said, looking at a wall of 29 paintings of blazing sunsets and tree-lined lakes inspired by the nature of Upstate New York. It’s the second week of November, and it’s almost 70 degrees, a reminder that climate change looms behind the unseasonable sunshine.