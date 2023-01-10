Two students from Women’s volleyball make All-CCC team – SALVEtoday

The Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) recently announced its 2022 Women’s Volleyball All-Conference Teams and major award winners.

Salve Regina saw two of its members honored with an All-Conference spot. Setter Siena DeCicco ’25 was named to the third team, while outside hitter Brighton Solheim ’24 makes her second All-CCC Squad and was named to the first team.

“Brighton continues to shine at Salve Regina. She’s a role model for our younger players, and I can’t wait to see her compete with the top players in the NEWMAC,” said Sebastian Noordzy, head coach for Women’s volleyball. “Sienna has all the physical tools of an elite volleyball player, and we’re very excited to watch Siena grow more and more as a play caller and leader in our offense.”

Voting for the All-CCC Teams and major Awards was conducted by the 10 CCC head Women’s volleyball coaches following the conclusion of the regular season and do not take postseason play into consideration.

For the full release from the CCC, go here.

The Commonwealth Coast Conference, founded in 1984, is an NCAA Division III Athletic conference comprised of 10 full member and two associate member institutions throughout the New England region. Its membership aims to provide student-athletes with a positive experience in their pursuit of excellence through high academic standards, quality competition, and a meaningful student life. The conference administers Championships in 19 intercollegiate sports.