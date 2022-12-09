Two Stanly soccer players named to All-State team – The Stanly News & Press

Two Stanley soccer players named to All-State team Published 12:27 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Two high school players competing for high schools in Stanly have been named to the All-State team by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association.

Gray Stone’s Desmond Bullard was named to the 1A All-State Team while West Stanly’s Lucas Wheeler was named to the 2A squad.

Bullard, a junior midfielder, finished with 48 goals this season, which ranked him 10th in the state while setting a school record for goals in a season.

The Knights won the Yadkin Valley Conference crown, finishing 19-4-1 overall while reaching the third round of the 1A state playoffs.

Wheeler, a senior midfielder with the Colts, helped lead the team to the school’s first conference championship in 14 seasons. West finished 8-2 in the Rocky River Conference and 14-7-1 overall, qualifying for the 2A state playoffs.

Individually, Wheeler finished with nine goals and 11 assists and was named All-Conference and All-Region while earning Rocky River Conference Player of the Year honors. He has started for West since his freshman year.