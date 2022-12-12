Two SFCC Soccer Players Earn MCCAC All-Conference Recognition

The Missouri Community Conference Athletic Conference (MCCAC) awarded postseason honors for two State Fair Community College Roadrunners soccer student-athletes.

Sophomore Kenzo Florio of Brazil was named to the MAACA First Team. Sophomore Leonardo Camatta of Brazil was named to the MCCAC Second Team. The Awards are voted on by coaches in the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference.

Florio played and started in 14 matches for SFCC and finished second on the team in goals with three. He finished in a tie for second in assists with two and second on the team in points with eight. Florio registered 24 shots with 13 on goal.

“Kenzo was the most versatile and complete player on our team,” said State Fair Community College Athletic Director Darren Pannier. “He started at least one game at forward in the midfield and as a defender. He played well in all those roles, although his best position was as a defensive midfielder. He was a team captain, who led by example on and off the field.”

Camatta started in 13 games for SFCC and finished tied for second on the team in assists with two. They took nine shots with five on goal. Camatta registered two points for the season.

“Leo was a workhorse and an Ultimate team player,” said Pannier. “He was willing to play wherever and do whatever the team needed. They provided our team a lot of energy and always left it all out on the field.”

— David Rohrbach, SFCC Athletics