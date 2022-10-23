Two second-half goals spoil Central men’s soccer Senior Day

Next Game: Nebraska Wesleyan 10/25/2022 | Noon October 25 (Support) / Noon Nebraska Wesleyan History

PELLA — A 1-1 draw at Halftime was broken by a pair of Luther College goals in the second half to send the Central College men’s soccer team to a 3-1 loss Saturday afternoon.

The Dutch (3-10-2, 2-4-1 American Rivers Conference) went down on a goal in the seventh minute by Luther (9-3-5, 3-0-4 conference). Coleman Manuel (senior, midfielder, Erie, Colo.) found an equalizer in the 34th minute that brought life back to the Dutch sideline. Manuel’s second goal of the year was assisted by a Gabe Wilson (junior, midfielder, Altoona, Southeast Polk HS) assist.

“We felt after that goal we could get something out of that game,” Coach Garry Laidlaw said. “It was really well taken by Coleman and I thought it gave our team some good energy.”

The Norse scored 42 seconds into the second half and then widened the margin a little over three minutes later.

“Give Luther credit, they showed their quality all over the pitch,” Laidlaw said. “We experienced today what most teams do against Luther.”

Central was bolstered by the return of several players who had missed time due to injury. Midfielders Jake Dzarnowski (fifth year, Wheaton, Ill., North HS) and Kale Schulte (freshman, Vinton, Vinton-Shellsburg HS) returned after missing five and three matches, respectively. Lucas Bartachek (sophomore, midfielder, Waukee) played 13 minutes at Buena Vista Wednesday but had missed the previous seven games. Kosuke Takahashi (freshman, defender, Kisarazu City, Japan, Gyosei International School) also returned after a one-game absence.

“It’s been a roller coaster with all of our injuries,” Laidlaw said. “We’ve got to be able to overcome it and I think that comes with quality of depth and experience. Some Younger players have gained valuable experience this year that will serve them well in the future.”

Central honored the six graduating Seniors before the contest during a Senior Day ceremony: Brandon Banyas (defender, Altoona, Southeast Polk HS), Nathan Casas (forward, Cottage Grove, Minn., East Ridge HS), Michael Handel (defender, Libertyville, Ill., Carmel Catholic HS), Noah Leonard (defender, Spring Hill, Kan.), Micah Poole (goalkeeper, Bettendorf) and Matthew West (forward, Pleasant Hill, Southeast Polk HS).

Central wraps up its regular season schedule by hosting Nebraska Wesleyan University at noon on Tuesday.