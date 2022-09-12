Two Second-Half Goals Secure Shutout for #10 Pepperdine Over Arizona

Next Game: at Long Beach State 9/15/2022 | 6:00 p.m. PT ESPN+ Sept. 15 (Thu) / 6:00 pm PT at Long Beach State

TUCSON, Ariz. – The #10 Pepperdine Women’s soccer team scored two goals in the second half to shut out Arizona 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Murphey Field at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium. The Waves are unbeaten after seven games for the first time since 2011 and have collected five shutouts in the first seven games for the first time since 2004.

The Waves (5-0-2) dominated the entire 90 minutes against the Wildcats (2-2-2), but Arizona kept Pepperdine off the board for the first half. Pepperdine scored within 11 minutes after Halftime and held onto the momentum for the rest of the game. Ellie Sommers and the backfield continued to be a wall, while Sommers picked up her third Solo shutout of the season.

GOALS

Pepperdine 56′: The Waves were fouled inside the box almost six yards in front of the Wildcats’ keeper and earned a penalty kick. Senior midfielder Carlee Giammona (Las Vegas, Nev./Palo Verde HS/Alabama) took the penalty kick and sent a right-footed Rocket that beat the keeper. This was Giammona’s team-high fifth goal of the season and her first career penalty kick.

Pepperdine 81′: Pepperdine earned a corner kick on the left side of the field. Redshirt senior defender Trinity Watson (Ocean Beach, Calif./Point Loma HS) sent a set-piece pass to the front of the box. A header by a Wildcat defender misdirected the ball towards the back post, where the ball bounced off another defender and almost fell into the net, but was saved in goal by an Arizona player. Off the save, the ball landed right at the junior forward Market Waldeck‘s (Newhall, Calif./Hart HS) left foot. Waldeck sent a lifted shot to the top left corner of the net that tipped off the keeper’s glove making its way across the goal line. This was Waldeck’s third goal of the season.

STATS

Shots: Pepperdine 19, Arizona 3

Shots on Goal: Pepperdine 6, Arizona 0

Clay: Ellie Sommers (Pepperdine) 0, Hope Hipsey (Arizona) 4

Corner Kicks: Pepperdine 6, Arizona 2

Offsides: Pepperdine 3, Arizona 4

Fouls: Pepperdine 2, Arizona 10

QUOTABLE

Head Coach Tim Ward said: “A really nice result on the road against a very good and well coached Arizona team. Considering it was a warm day, the effort our girls put out there today was immense. Everybody put in a great shift and our team’s defense was very good again today. Although we might have scored one or two more on another day with the opportunities we had, we were really pleased to come away 2-0 winners.”

UP NEXT

Pepperdine will play its last road non-conference game at Long Beach State on Thursday, Sept. 15. Kick off is set for 6 pm and will be live on ESPN+.