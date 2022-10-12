TWO SECOND HALF GOALS LIFT LADY CHARGERS OVER FELICIAN

Rutherford, NJ (10/11/22) The Dominican University New York Women’s soccer team earned a conference road win over the Golden Falcons of Felician University by a score of 2-1.

The Lady Chargers improve to 6-5-2 overall and 4-4-1 in conference play on the season.

Freshman goalkeeper Stella Patton (Edinburgh, Scotland) recorded two saves for Dominican and earned the win. Karlie Cabrera started in goal for Felicia and made 11 saves.

Cabrera made five saves in the first half and six saves in the second half.

The Lady Chargers fired a total of 23 shots in the game. Dominica took 11 shots in the first half and 12 shots in the second half.

All three goals in the game were scored in the second half.

Kaitlyn Zeeb (Piscataway, NJ) broke the scoreless tie at the 51:43 mark to give Dominica the 1-0 lead.

The Golden Falcons answered two minutes later at the 53:46 mark when Briana Franco scored the game tying goal. Katinka Ummels and Lindsay Whaley each recorded an assist on the goal.

Less than three minutes later at 56:18 Mathilde Skovbakke (Kolding, Denmark) scored to give Dominica the 2-1 advantage and would become the game winning goal.

Isabella Wysocki (Rahway, NJ) recorded an assist on both Dominican goals. Wysocki also led the way in shots with seven and recorded five on goal.

Kaitlyn Zeeb finished the game with five shots and recorded three on goal. Sabine Sorensen (Ballerup, Denmark) added three shots and recorded two on goal.

Next up for the Lady Chargers is a road game on Saturday, October 15th when they travel to Goldey-Beacom College at 12:00 PM.