Two Rebels remain in the NFL Playoffs

We highlighted some former Ole Miss football alumni competing in the NFL Playoffs a week ago. The Rebels had 10 former players representing Ole Miss in the NFL postseason. Now, after the conclusion of the wild card and Divisional rounds, we have two players left to compete in next week’s Conference Championship round.

AJ Brown, Wide Receiver, Philadelphia Eagles

The first Ole Miss football alum that remains in the postseason is wide receiver, AJ Brown. Brown has been the Eagles’ top wideout and overall best Offensive Weapon this season after being traded to Philadelphia in the offseason from the Tennessee Titans.

This season Brown set the franchise record for receiving yards in a season for the Eagles with 88 catches for 1,496 receiving yards. This broke the record of former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick of 1,409 yards from 1983.

Brown had a relatively quiet day in the Eagles’ Divisional round demolition over conference foe New York with just three catches for 22 yards. His low production wouldn’t hurt Philadelphia’s chances though as they dismantled the Giants 38-7.

AJ Brown and the Eagles will have a chance to win the NFC next weekend at home against the San Francisco 49ers where they are currently favored.

Mike Hilton, Nickelback, Cincinnati Bengals

The second Ole Miss football alum remaining is Bengals slot cornerback Mike Hilton. Hilton played corner for the Rebels in the Hugh Freeze era. He was possibly the Rebel’s best defensive player in 2014 and 2015 when they upset Alabama twice.

Hilton has had big games for the Bengals in their two playoff wins. In the first game, he came up with a sack and a couple of tackles for a loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Hilton would follow that up with an even bigger day against the Buffalo Bills in the second round producing eight tackles, a pass deflection, and two quarterback hits. He would be the Bengals leading tackler in the game.

Mike Hilton and the Bengals will travel to Kansas City this weekend where they will face the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.