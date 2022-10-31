Two Punch tickets to the Masters and Phil Mickelson’s needle is back

Fore! Things

1. With LIV Golf, it’s impossible to ignore the money. So after signing a reported guaranteed four-year deal worth north of $100 million, Dustin Johnson added another $35.6 million in prize money and bonuses. That includes the $18 million bonus for leading the season-long points list, as well as $4 million he got Sunday for being part of the winning team in the season-ending Team Championship at Doral.

