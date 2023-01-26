Two positions left to complete the 2023 recruiting class

FSU football has nearly completed its 2023 recruiting cycle with one of its best classes in recent years.

The Noles have the No. 20 prep class and the best transfer Portal class (highest average ranking per player) in the nation.

It has been a beautiful balance of fulfilling roster needs to complete for a conference title and college football playoff spot while meeting needs with prep players who can develop into impact players in a couple of years.

The Noles addressed holes at defensive tackle, defensive end, cornerback, tight end, and offensive line through the portal.

I wrote about needs from the Portal shortly after the season concluded, and two spots remain to complete this class. That’s the safety and linebacker position. The latter is the least important of the two and the Noles may look to fill that position with the Lone high school target remaining, Dylan Brown-Turner.

Turner is a three-star North Texas commit set to officially visit this weekend before National Signing Day next week.

I think it’s an opportunity to see him in person to see if he meets what they’re looking for at the position. If he doesn’t flip from North Texas, they likely passed and will look to take a linebacker from the transfer portal.

However, the safety position is the one of greatest importance. FSU signed several guys early who will eventually fill those positions, but they need someone with experience to play THIS year. The experience will be key with the departure of All-ACC performer Jammie Robinson.

If FSU can’t find a suitable safety target, it’s possible they could move a cornerback on the roster to that position. It would have been preferable to have these guys enrolled this spring, but that’s the gamble with the transfer portal because it’s difficult to predict who and when someone will enter.

Don’t look for much to happen on National Signing Day next week. The class is basically done, which is a good thing for FSU since they can spend that time working on 2024 and beyond.