Two players to acquire, two to deal

Well, we made it to Week 11 and that means the Fantasy trading season is winding down. I hope you were able to pull off some wins and set your teams up for success. We still have a little time left before the deadline — which is Saturday in most Yahoo Leagues — so make sure to get those trade requests sent out. We had some major injuries in Week 10 and many teams are looking for replacements. The tight end position is even worse than it has been all season and losing Cooper Kupp is going to hurt several winning teams. The season is not over yet, a lot of things can change.

For those of you unfamiliar with my trade advice methodology, you can go Deeper into the process if you’re interested. This is the final week for my trade piece on Yahoo this season, so I’m also including a link to my updated trade value chart, which will have additional players to consider acquiring, dealing or holding.

Bottomline, we want to focus on market discrepancies and key players that I think are overvalued or undervalued with room for return. With that context, let’s examine what to do with four intriguing players.

Trade for Joe Mixon

Mixon is coming off his bye and a five-touchdown performance. He is the definition of a “buy high” but also feels like a player that could actually be landed in a deal. Many Managers seem to be down on him over the year and his Week 9 performance is biasing his overall season rankings. But, he is still the feature back in a solid offense that shows they will highlight him. He is a great asset to your team.

Trade D’Onta Foreman

Foreman played Atlanta again last week and had another great week. Sadly, he will not get to play Atlanta again this season, and it is likely we have seen his best games. The market is valuing Foreman like a locked-in RB2 rest-of-season and he is more of a flex-level player going forward. He is on a bad offense and will likely split work with Chubba Hubbard as he continues to get healthy. The goal would be to package Foreman and a piece to consolidate depth into a better starter.

Trade Raheem Mostert

I might be a week late to suggest trading away Mostert. Jeff Wilson Jr. had another great game and seems to be taking the majority of the backfield work. But, we might still be able to sell Mostert relatively high based on a solid outing in Week 10. It seems possible that both Mostert and Wilson will have relevance going forward in a high-caliber Miami offense. This is not a “must-sell” suggestion. More of a league temperature check to see if anyone is still valuing Mostert as THE dude in Miami. My goal is again to package Mostert in a 2-for-1 to upgrade a starter.

Trade for Allen Lazard

Christian Watson went off in Week 10 for 107 yards and three touchdowns while Lazard had an unimpressive day. I am betting that the Lazard manager might be panicking a little and might be willing to sell Lazard below his value. He is a solid flex play that you might be able to get for a bench asset. Watson could be ascending, but it is still very possible for Lazard to remain Fantasy relevant.

None of these players are must-buy or must-sell. These are just guys that are likely misvalued in your league. We are looking for opportunities to gain value and exploit market perception. Trading is an art and the best part of Fantasy football.

