Two Players Added To Masters Field After Accepting Special Invitations

Chairman of Augusta National and the Masters Tournament, Fred Ridley, has announced today that Kazuki Higa and Gordon Sargent have both accepted invitations to compete in the year’s first men’s Major for the first time.

“The Masters Tournament prioritizes opportunities to elevate both Amateur and professional golf around the world,” Ridley said. “Thus, we have extended invitations to two deserving players not otherwise qualified. Whether on the international stage or at the elite Amateur level, each player has showcased their talent in the past year. We look forward to hosting them at Augusta National in April.”

