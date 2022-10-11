Two Place Top-15 for Men’s Golf in The Carolina Cup

SPARTANBURG, SC – Jacksonville University men’s golf finished T8 in The Carolina Cup on Tuesday.

Two Dolphins posted top-15 finishes in the challenging field at the Carolina Country Club.

Joseph Sullivan matched his best round of the week, carding a 2-under 70 to finish 13th overall. After giving up a stroke on his second hole of the day, he was nearly flawless after that, finishing his first nine holes 1-under after sinking two birdies, including on his ninth hole of the day. He made the turn and continued his hot stretch, registering two more birdies on his 10th and 11th holes, part of three consecutive and four total for the round. He made par on all but one hole the remainder of the round to register his second top-15 finish of the season. They led the team in Par-3 and Par-5 scoring in the event and led the Dolphins with 12 birdies.

Alexandre Vandermoten started his day with a birdie and had two in his first four holes of the round. He added one more on his 16th hole of the day, and had 10 pars as well. He was JU’s best scorer on Par-4s throughout the tournament and his 33 total pars were a team-high.

Philip Raza settled in after a tough start and rattled off 12 straight holes of par or better at one point, sinking three birdies in total and 11 pars on the day.

Brandon Valvano as an individual, made nine pars and a birdie. Jack Neill had five birdies, including four in a row, and played bogey-free golf for the last 11 holes of the event. Tomas Hjalsted made 11 pars and a birdie in his final round.

It is a quick turnaround for the team, who head to Raleigh, NC to compete in the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Saturday and Sunday.