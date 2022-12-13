Two of Georgia football’s top assistants are safe for now

Georgia football has one of the best coaching staffs in the country, and with all the success that the Dawgs are having, other teams will look to Steal assistants. December always brings Rumors on top of Rumors about coaching changes. Two of Georgia’s biggest assistants have already been associated with other teams, but thankfully those Rumors seemed to have stopped.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and defensive line Coach Tray Scott were linked to other schools in the last couple of weeks, but as time passed, it seems the interest has subsided.

Purdue was the team interested in Monken, and Arkansas was looking at Scott. Georgia must find a way to pay both men and keep them in Athens. While the interest may have gone away for those two schools, the Rumors will continue for the Georgia coaching staff. When a team goes 13-0 and wins its conference championship, the staff gets looked at because they are doing incredible things with their current team.

Georgia football has two of its assistant coaches safe for now.

Monken is already one of the top-paid assistant coaches in college football right now, but what he has done with Georgia’s offense is far too valuable. The Dawgs need to pay him whatever it takes to keep him in Athens because he has transformed this offense into something special that can continue to be great if he stays.

Personally, it feels like Monken likes Athens and what he is doing at Georgia, but money does talk. If the Dawgs can sweeten the deal, they need to make it happen. He can do whatever he wants at Georgia because it’s proven successful. Three seasons isn’t enough to show what kind of magic he can pull off in Athens.

The same can be said for Scott. He is one of the most valuable pieces on this defensive staff. What he is doing for that defensive front is mind-blowing, so Georgia needs to find a way to keep him. Since he got to Georgia, his recruiting has been so good, and look what he has produced in terms of NFL stock. Georgia needs to stay elite at the defensive line recruiting, and Scott is one of the best in college football.

He is young and can still learn a lot from the other defensive coaches in Athens, so Georgia needs to sweeten his deal as well. The Dawgs may be on top of finding ways to keep these two on staff, but still, any time a rumor hits, it makes us clutch our pearls.

This story isn’t just for these two coaches but the whole group because what the Dawgs have is special. You don’t see staff like this all the time, and Georgia needs to keep it together — look at the results this group of coaches has accomplished.

Georgia has a great staff right now, and it works for not just on-field results but off-the-field stuff too. When a staff understands a program like this one, success is coming, and for Georgia, it is already here. We trust that head Coach Kirby Smart will make great hires. This group already has the chemistry, so why mess up a good thing?