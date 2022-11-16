TWO OF CANADA’S MOST RENOWNED GOLF ARCHITECTS TEAM UP FOR AN AMBITIOUS REDESIGN AND EXPANSION AT FOX HARB’R

Doug Carrick and Tom McBroom to join forces at one of Canada’s most dramatic oceanside golf courses; new design will feature a links course and an adjacent parkland course for a total of 36 holes

WALLACE, NS, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ – Fox Harb’r Resort today announced the historic collaboration of two of golf’s most respected architects, who will work together to redesign and expand the celebrated Fox Harb’r golf course. Doug Carrick and Tom McBroomwho have collectively designed dozens of award-winning courses around the world, are expected to unveil plans for the course in January of 2023.

According to Steven Joyce, CEO & Chairman of Fox Harb’r, recruiting the best Talent was part of the plan from the outset. “Our goal is to expand on our existing course to create the finest golf destination in Canada. We have the land, the ocean and the passion. With that in mind, we conducted an international search for Architects who could see the potential of our Spectacular location. The fact that the two best concepts came from Canadians was a bonus. That they were not only willing but excited to work together as a team was the best possible outcome.”

The initial search began four years ago, with an international design competition. Carrick and McBroom both submitted individual bids, facing off against the best in the world. Recognizing a dynamic opportunity to bring together two of the country’s most formidable talents, the team at Fox Harbor proposed that they work together to create a new world-class course.

According to Doug Carrick“We decided rather than just building a new course, we would instead reimagine 9 of the existing holes and combine them with 9 new holes, all in a links style, to create a true ocean course. Construction began in September 2022 and we hope to have it completed by the fall of 2023. Our next phase will be a separate “vineyard” course. The style is going to be different from what is at Fox Harb’r now. It’s a big vision and very exciting.”

Tom McBroom explained that currently Fox Harb’r has a parkland style course on the ocean. “The new design will take more advantage of the conditions by the sea. It will be refined and well maintained with fairways that roll and fall into the bunkers.”

In terms of difficulty, the strategy is to create a design that will accommodate a wide range of skills. “We will be looking to create alternative routes and multiple tees so that people can play a longer or shorter yardage. The course will have width so that the course is enjoyable and friendly for the average golfer but still offer risk and reward strategies for experienced players ,” says Carrick.

McBroom adds that wind will be a factor in the design. “We will need to take the ocean breeze into consideration, it can Blow the ball around and wreak havoc with the way people play. We need the width to ensure everyone has a fun day.”

Both designers are enthusiastic about the Fox Harb’r and clear about what they want to accomplish. Says McBroom, “Both Doug and I are excited about this Incredible opportunity. It has great ownership and at this point in our careers, a project like this is really rewarding. We intend to make Fox Harb’r a Landmark golf experience in Canada.”

