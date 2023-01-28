Two NFL Draft Scenarios the Arizona Cardinals Must Be Prepared for

The Arizona Cardinals are in a unique position when it comes to their No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

New general manager Monti Ossenfort migrates from the Tennessee where he had a fine draft record with the Titans. Prior to that, he was a part of the always active New England Patriots for several draft days. One wants to imagine Ossenfort will potentially look to get more picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but will the situation arise for that with the third overall pick?

“Well, it’s exciting, I hope we don’t pick third overall again, that’s for one. The benefit is that we’re going to be ready to pick a premium player that’s going to be able to come in here and have an impact is our team,” said Ossenfort on having a top pick in the draft.

“That’s the benefit. The other benefit is there could be calls on that pick and we’re going to operate at every step along the way. We’re going to do what’s best for the team so if we get a chance to drop back and pick up additional Picks that will help build the team, we’re going to entertain that. We’re in a great position and I would say the same for every pick of that round. There’s going to be action.

“The phone rings in the draft. The phone will ring. We’ll be ready to take a good player and we’ll be ready to listen to offers too, so we’re in a great position with that pick.”

With the Chicago Bears owning the first pick, there is a multitude of options for them as well as for the Houston Texans at No. 2.

Whether it be a trade, a safe pick or a drastic one, something will be happening ahead of the Cardinals. Here are two scenarios that Ossenfort and the team should be prepared for:

Scenario One: Bears Trade the Pick to the Colts

Best Option: Cardinals Trade Back with QB-Needy Team

With the Bears trading back to number four it would almost guarantee two quarterbacks going first in the draft ahead of them. This would leave one of the trio that is Will Levis, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud available. You would imagine a team will be desperate not to miss on the remaining one.

With the Cardinals only having five Picks at this point in the draft process (comp Picks pending), a trade back would give them extra Picks this year and beyond. That would be a move that Ossenfort would have to think about and potentially act.

Scenario Two: Bears Select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson Jr.

Best Option: Cardinals Select Whoever Wasn’t Taken by Chicago

In what would be the most likely scenario at this point, the Cardinals land one of the two best players in the NFL Draft this cycle. Carter would be a need and a fit for the Cardinals as he can be a game-changer for the entire defense in both the run and pass game.

For Anderson Jr., he fills a major hole on defense with the departure of JJ Watt and the questions surrounding Zach Allen’s free agency. Playmakers on the roster, especially defense, put the ball in Murray’s hands more long-term, that should be the play of this front office.

