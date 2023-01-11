Two new pieces added to Vacaville Art Trail – The Vacaville Reporter

Solidifying Vacaville’s status as a growing public art city, two recently created pieces are now featured as part of Visit Vacaville’s Arts Trail, an outdoor experience that allows visitors and residents to check out all of the city’s artworks and win prizes for doing so.

The first is “Sunflowers,” a depiction of sunflowers, bumblebees, clouds and a blue sky on Utility boxes at Andrews Park. The piece was created in October by Sarah Rothstein, a senior at Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy and Scout with Troop 191, as part of her Eagle project. She told The Reporter that she was inspired by seeing public art in cities like San Francisco and Davis and believing such a project should be brought to Vacaville. The idea had the backing of City Manager Aaron Busch and the Vacaville City Council.

“If you really want to change something in your community and your town, if you just work hard enough, you can do it,” she said at the time. “I wanted to be able to paint on different boxes in the city of Vacaville, and now I can.”

The second piece is a mural on the side of The Main Grape building at the corner of Main and Elizabeth streets, featuring a girl in a blue dress blowing dandelion leaves past dragonflies and flowers and onto an oak tree. The piece was painted by Virginia-based artist Cheyenne Renee Marcus as part of her 50 in 50 project, where she plans to paint 50 murals in 50 states by 2025. Marcus, who has family in the area, connected with City Councilman Jason Roberts, who in turn connected her with realtors Shea and Mark McGuire, who also owned the property that was previously home to Barber Joe’s.

“The timing was just kind of really great for me to be here,” Marcus told The Reporter.

Both pieces join 22 other works along the Arts Trail, which also includes Sandra Hoover’s “Good News” mural above Heritage House Cafe, Tom Arie-Donch’s “Great Wonders” dragon, Joh Thompson’s “Helping Hands” sculpture outside City Hall, Philip Glashoff’s welded steel “Pinball” and “Red Butterflies” sculptures in Andrews Park, the panels along the Rocky Hill Trail, the “Story Time” sculpture of two children reading outside the Cultural Center Library and more.

Participants wanting to check out all 24 pieces of art can download a mobile passport at Visitvacaville.com/vacaville-arts-trail/, “check in” when visiting a stop and collect a Prize for visiting all 24 installations.