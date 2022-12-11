Two more transfer Portal targets to watch for Michigan Football

Michigan football has already added one of the top Offensive lineman in the transfer Portal and here are two other names to watch for the Wolverines.

The transfer Portal opened this week and Michigan football started off with a bang. Erick All made news as he transferred out of the program, however, the Wolverines also added Arizona State O-lineman LaDarius Henderson.

Henderson is one of the top transfers among Offensive lineman at this point and while it’s not a flashy move, it’s one that will pay off in the long run.

But Michigan football does appear to be more active in the transfer portal than in previous years. The Wolverines have been in contact with Myles Hinton, another Offensive lineman from Stanford, and here’s a look at five other targets that seem very realistic.

It’s been clear that Michigan is looking for help at corner. Gemon Green and DJ Turner could both be headed to the NFL, so a Veteran with starting ability would be huge.

And another name that has emerged as a target for the Wolverines is Tony Grimes. According to EJ Holland of The Wolverine Jim Harbaugh and UM have reached out to Grimes.

Grimes was a five-star cornerback in the 2020 class and played the last three seasons at North Carolina. He has played a lot of football and has 19 pass breakups, as well as one interception.

He’s 6-foot, 190 pounds, and has two years of eligibility. Grimes has played well at North Carolina but could be looking to improve his NFL draft stock and Steve Clinkscale could certainly do that. He’s worked wonders with Green and Turner, both of whom really struggled in 2020 before he arrived.

Will Johnson is also thriving under Clink and just earned Freshman All-American honors. So Grimes is another name to monitor at cornerback along with Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress.

Another transfer Portal name to know

There have also been rumblings about a need at linebacker and that probably depends on something on Michael Barrett and if he decides to return.

However, a really talented linebacker entered the transfer Portal and it’s one Michigan is familiar with in Ernest Hausmann of Nebraska. Hausmann had a stellar game against the Wolverines and started down the stretch for the Huskers.

Yet, after the hiring of Matt Rhule, they entered the transfer portal. Hausmann did take a visit to Iowa this weekend and the Hawkeyes lead according to the On3 Prediction machine.

But, Sean Callahan of Husker Online reported on Friday that Michigan is the early favorite for Hausmann according to his sources which is interesting.

Hausmann was part of the 2022 class and that would be good for Michigan since it has the easiest time getting in graduates and transfers after their freshman year. Admissions can be a pain in terms of accepting transfer credits.

That won’t be an issue with Hausmann. So, we’ll see if he visits Michigan at some point and if so, the Wolverines could be a very real threat. However, Iowa has a great history of developing linebackers so the Hawkeyes could have emerged as a leader.

Either way, it’s a name to watch and it’s interesting to know that linebacker is a potential target position along with cornerback, offensive line, and running back.