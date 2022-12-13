Two Michigan football stars receiving 2023 Heisman hype

USC’s Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy this past Saturday night, which wasn’t overly surprising.

But what was shocking was Michigan’s Blake Corum finished No. 7 in voting. Many expected him to be much higher in the voting after his tremendous season. There were six quarterbacks listed in front of him, but in the top 10 there were just two skill players: Blake Corum and Bijan Robinson.

College football, or football in general, has turned into a passing league and most of the time a quarterback will win the award. Which is why it’s not Shocking to see JJ McCarthy getting some way too early 2023 Heisman love.

Brad Crawford with 247Sports listed his top 10 Heisman contenders for 2023. They labeled Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy as an early contender.

If JJ McCarthy plays the way he did against Ohio State this season every week next fall, go ahead and make him one of the favorites. But Michigan’s offense doesn’t have to rely on McCarthy’s heroics through the air for the most part. This team will still be well-oiled on the ground and only ask McCarthy to do what he has to in the passing game. McCarthy has 24 total touchdowns this season and his star may be even brighter coming out of the playoff if the Wolverines are able to finish the deal against TCU and the winner of Georgia-Ohio State.

While it may be a passing league now, but you can never rule out a Michigan running back — running is the Wolverines’ identity after all. There are a couple of experts that are extremely high on Donovan Edwards to make a run at the Heisman in 2023.

Paul Myerberg with USATODAY Sports made his way too early Heisman list for next season and he has Edwards slotted in at No. 7.

7. RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan Edwards has been a breakout star by carrying the Wolverines’ running game in wins against Ohio State and Purdue. What separates him from most backs is his big-play potential: Edwards leads the Power Five in Rushes of 60 or more yards despite ranking outside the top 100 nationally in carries. With starter Blake Corum expected to enter the NFL draft, Edwards will be the face of Michigan’s offense in 2023.

ESPN also had its top 2023 Heisman Trophy contenders and Edwards was under the ‘momentum players’ tab. They do have momentum after all. Edwards has run for 216 and 185 yards against Ohio State and Purdue, respectively.

We don’t yet know the intentions of Michigan’s star back, Blake Corum, who recently underwent season-ending surgery on an injured knee. If he chooses to return to Michigan and again finds fifth gear, then he automatically becomes a front-runner. But if he doesn’t, the Wolverines’ run game might not miss a beat with Edwards taking over instead. In two games as the feature back, he rushed 47 times for 401 yards and three TDs against Ohio State and Purdue, and he’s already proven himself one of the nation’s better receiving threats out of the backfield. He’s the total package. — Connelly