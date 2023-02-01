Two Michigan football players named to ESPN’s way-too-early 2023 All-American team

The Michigan football team is expected to largely pick up where it left off last month in the 2023 season. With 15 primary starters returning, 33 primary two-deep players back on board and several key players opting to put the NFL Draft off for another season in favor of another year with the maize and blue, the Wolverines are unanimously seen as a preseason top- five teams in 2023 in the early stages of the offseason.

And in addition to a well-rounded team, Michigan is slated to have two first-team All-Americans on its roster, according to ESPN’s first-look All-American team.

An obvious choice at running back is rising senior Blake Corum. Corum became Michigan’s first unanimous All-American running back since 1947, and surprised many Outsiders by opting to return for his senior season.

“The only thing that derailed Corum this past season was a torn meniscus and sprained MCL in his left knee, an injury he suffered against Illinois in the next-to-last regular-season game,” ESPN wrote. “Corum was right in the middle of the Heisman Trophy race when he was injured. His decision to return for the 2023 season was a huge coup for Michigan, which will again lean on Corum offensively. He rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.”

Joining him on ESPN’s list was fellow Classmate and Offensive guard Zak Zinter. Zinter will be Entering his third season as a full-time starting Offensive guard, and after a strong finish to the 2022 season, turned down legitimate NFL interest to play a fourth season for Michigan.

“Michigan’s Offensive line has earned Joe Moore Award honors each of the past two years as the top Offensive line in the country, and the 6-6, 315-pound Zinter has been a key cog in those units,” ESPN wrote. “He announced last week that he’s returning for his senior season at his right guard spot, where he earned All-Big Ten honors as both a sophomore and junior. Zinter was rated among the top three guards in the NFL draft had he come out. His return means the Wolverines will have three of their five starting Offensive linemen back in 2023.”

Michigan had four players receive All-American honors of some kind in 2022; Corum and center Olu Oluwatimi were Consensus first-team All-Americans, while kicker Jake Moody and Mike Morris landed on a few second-team lists. In addition, Michigan will be returning freshman All-American Will Johnson, as well as first-team All-Big Ten guard Trevor Keegan. Quarterback JJ McCarthy, linebacker Junior Colson, returner AJ Henning are 2022 second-team All-Big Ten players slated to return for Michigan in 2023.

Players to make ESPN’s All-American list that Michigan will be facing next season include Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Penn State Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.