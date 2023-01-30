Two Michigan Defenders named top-50 2023 NFL Draft prospects by Pro Football Focus

The NFL Draft projection season has begun. And once more, the Michigan football team is seeing several of its former players getting noticed as true NFL prospects.

Football analytics site Pro Football Focus recently came out with its top-100 big board, and two Michigan defensive linemen not only made the top 100, but the top 50. Mazi Smith () and Mike Morris were viewed as key players for the Wolverines this fall, and are expected by PFF to be second round picks in April’s draft.

Smith, named the No. 1 freak of the 2022 season by The Athletic due to his elite testing measurables, was ranked the No. 45 prospect, and the No. 5 interior defender by the publication.

“Smith is a special athlete for a 337-pound nose tackle and could very well see a Dontari Poe-esque rise up draft boards after the combine,” PFF wrote. “They turned it on strong down the stretch in 2022 as well and earned a 79.2 overall grade on the season.”

Morris, who led Michigan in sacks (7.5) and quarterback pressures (37) this season, was the No. 50 overall prospect and No. 10 EDGE rushers

“Morris is a jumbo defensive end at 6-foot-6, 292 pounds. He filled in nicely for the losses of David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson this season with 37 pressures and an 86.8 pass-rushing grade.”

Although the Wolverines are slated to return a whopping 15 starters and 33 two-deep players from its 2022 season, Michigan also has a number of intriguing NFL Draft prospects who have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. The top prospects include multi-year starters in defensive end Mike Morris, defensive tackle Mazi Smith and cornerback DJ Turner, all of whom are commonly projected as top-100 NFL Draft prospects.

Behind them in the mock drafts, however, are a number of players whose Athletic ceiling may be lower, but were valuable contributors at Michigan with the tools to make it at the next level. Often Center Olu Oluwatimi, Offensive tackle Ryan Hayes, tight end Luke Schoonmaker and wide receiver Ronnie Bell all crack the top 200 of the NFL Mock Draft Database’s big board, while Specialists Jake Moody and Brad Robbins are perceived as draft candidates as NFL Draft Combine invitees .

The NFL Combine will take place March 3-6 in Indianapolis, and will be aired all four days on NFL Network. The NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Michigan is one of the most storied programs in terms of producing NFL Draft picks, producing 392 picks to rank fifth all-time. The Wolverines’ 50 NFL Draft Picks rank seventh all-time. Michigan has also had at least one player selected every year since 1939, the longest streak in the country.

After something of a lull to open the 21st century, the Wolverines’ draft success has picked up under Jim Harbaugh. Since 2017, Harbaugh’s second NFL Draft class, Michigan has produced an average of 5.85 NFL Draft Picks per year, a figure that ranks fifth in the country. Michigan is also sixth nationally having produced eight first-round NFL Draft Picks in that time.

***

Not a VIP Subscriber to The Michigan Insider? Sign up now and get access to everything TMI has to offer on all things Michigan and access to the No. 1 site covering the Wolverines.

Want the latest news on Michigan delivered right to your email? Subscribe to The Michigan Insider newsletter here. It is free and a great way to get daily updates on Michigan football, basketball, baseball, recruiting, and more delivered straight to your inbox

Sign up for FREE text alerts on The Michigan Insider to get breaking news on commitments, decommitments, transfers, injuries, coaching changes, and more with our NEW text alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. Click Here to become a FREE registered user and Click Here if you are already a VIP Subscriber then follow these directions to set up your text alerts.