Two Miami Hurricanes Defensive Linemen Make Pro Football Focus Top 10

Defensive lineman Leonard Taylor and Akheem Mesidor had highly productive 2022 college football seasons for the Miami Hurricanes.

So much so, in fact, that Pro Football Focus graded each prospect in their top 10 by position. For Taylor, that was impressive for a player that was only a sophomore at The U.

