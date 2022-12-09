Two Men’s Soccer Players Earn United Soccer Coaches All-Region Honors

PROVIDENCE, RI – The United Soccer Coaches All-Region Teams were announced on December 8 for NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer. Two Providence College student-athletes were Featured as All-East Region honorees. Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.) was named to the All-East Region First Team, while Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) was selected to the All-East Region Third Team.

Qawasmy started all 17 games for the Friars. They recorded eight points this season on four goals. Three of his four goals were penalty kick conversions that came against Siena (Sept. 9), DePaul (Oct. 1), and Butler (Oct. 15). Qawasmy scored the game-winning goal against DePaul and Butler. The Graduate student also anchored the Friar defense this season. Qawasmy entered the campaign as a Preseason All-BIG EAST selection and Co-Defensive Player of the Year and finished off the regular season as a member of the All-BIG EAST Second Team. It’s Oct. 3, he earned BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week recognition.

Diarbian, a junior forward finished the 2022 campaign as an All-BIG EAST Second Team pick. He started all 17 games for the Friars. The forward led the team in points with four goals and five assists, leading the team in both categories. Diarbian matched his career-high two assists in a game against Seton Hall on Sept. 24. The junior finished the regular season ranked second in the conference in shot accuracy and 26th among NCAA Division I players. He put 17 of his 30 shots on target. Prior to the start of the season, Diarbian was named to the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team.

BIG EAST men’s soccer student-athletes made up more than half of the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-East Region First Team.

Full Team Selections are listed below:

All-EAST Region First Team

Xavier senior goalkeeper Cole Jensen

Providence Graduate defender Ramzi Qawasmy

Georgetown senior defender Daniel Wu

Georgetown senior midfielder Aidan Rocha

Butler freshman forward Palmer Ault

Creighton junior forward Duncan McGuire

All-EAST Region Second Team

Seton Hall Graduate defender Luca Dahn

Xavier senior defender Makel Rasheed

Butler Graduate midfielder Jack Haywood

All-EAST Region Third Team