Two Members of Volleyball Named CSC Academic All-District

MIDDLETOWN, CT. – The Wesleyan volleyball team had two of their members honored as 2022 CSC (College Sports Communicators) Academic All-District First Team, as announced by the organization on November 22. The teams are chosen by members of CSC and recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Honorees selected as All-District advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot.

The two All-District honorees for the Cardinals are Bella Ahearn ’23 and Mariko Tanaka ’24. The duo helped the Cardinals back to the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23, while also excelling in the classroom. To earn a spot on the Academic All-District Team, honorees must have a minimum 3.50 GPA and must have played in at least 50 percent of the team’s games.