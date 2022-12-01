Two Members of Volleyball Named CSC Academic All-District
MIDDLETOWN, CT. – The Wesleyan volleyball team had two of their members honored as 2022 CSC (College Sports Communicators) Academic All-District First Team, as announced by the organization on November 22. The teams are chosen by members of CSC and recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Honorees selected as All-District advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot.
The two All-District honorees for the Cardinals are Bella Ahearn ’23 and Mariko Tanaka ’24. The duo helped the Cardinals back to the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23, while also excelling in the classroom. To earn a spot on the Academic All-District Team, honorees must have a minimum 3.50 GPA and must have played in at least 50 percent of the team’s games.
Both Cardinals earn their first Academic All-District honor. Bella Ahearn earned the Honor by virtue of a 3.60 GPA majoring in Neuroscience and Behavior – the senior outside hitter put together a Stellar season leading the team in sets played (96) while totaling 242 Kills on her way to her first-career First Team All-NESCAC selection . Mariko Tanaka owns a 3.60 GPA majoring in College of East Asian Studies – the junior middle Blocker had 138 Kills and 55 blocks while playing in 60 sets for the Cardinals.