Manchester United could climb into the top four for the first time this season if we beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Erik ten Hag’s side, who sit fifth in the Premier League table, are one point behind Graham Potter’s Blues ahead of the trip to West London.

The Dutchman’s side has picked up seven points from our last three top-flight games following the 6-3 demolition we suffered at the hands of Manchester City at the start of the month.

Ten Hag is set to face Chelsea for the third time in his managerial career, and his first trip to Stamford Bridge proved to be a memorable one.

Two Manchester United stars played out an eight-goal thriller on their last trip to Stamford Bridge

In the 2019-20 Champions League campaign, Ten Hag’s Ajax were drawn in the same group as Chelsea, who were managed by Frank Lampard at the time.





Chelsea won the first group stage game 1-0 in Amsterdam through a late Michy Batshuayi goal.

But the game at Stamford Bridge, which finished 4-4, was full of drama.

Donny van de Beek, who was playing in midfield alongside Lisandro Martinez, scored Ajax’s fourth goal and helped give Ten Hag’s side a 4-1 lead after 55 minutes.

But after Cesar Azpilicueta pulled one back for the hosts just after the hour mark, Ajax were reduced to nine men in the space of a minute.

Former Red Devil Daley Blind received a second yellow card before Joel Veltman followed suit.

Jorginho then scored his second penalty of the game before Reece James scored an equalizer for Lampard’s Blues.

Van de Beek, who is closing in on a return to training at Carrington, isn’t likely to play a prominent role in Ten Hag’s second match at the bridge.

When Michael Carrick was in caretaker charge of the twenty-time league Champions last season, Van de Beek came off the bench in the dying stages of a 1-1 draw between the two sides.

Unlike in November 2019, Martinez isn’t going to be playing in midfield on his second appearance at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine will likely continue in the heart of United’s defense alongside Raphael Varane.

Ten Hag and Martinez will be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky when they pit their wits against Chelsea for the third time in their careers come Saturday evening.

