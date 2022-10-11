Two Longhorns among ESPN’s top true freshmen

There’s no doubt that Texas is a much-improved team this season compared to the 5-7 campaign a year ago.

The Fantastic play from two freshmen Offensive lineman has played a large role in Steve Sarkisian’s turnaround. Kelvin Banks (left tackle) and Cole Hutson (right guard) have started every game for the Longhorns this season.

The talented duo has already caught the eyes of the national media through the first half of the season. ESPN recently ranked the Top 25 true freshmen in college football and both Banks and Hutson made the list.

Banks Landed at No. 8 overall and here’s what ESPN had to say about the former five-star prospect.

The No. 4 Offensive tackle in 2022, Banks has stepped in and made his presence felt immediately, allowing just one sack this season. It’s no Shocker Banks, a 6-5, 318-pound left tackle, has found himself in the starting lineup given Texas was so poor in the Offensive line a year ago.

Hutson Landed just behind Banks at No. 9 overall.

A former four-star prospect, Hutson has stepped in to help plug holes along this Texas Offensive line and has been doing an admirable job. As mentioned with Banks above, Hutson was expected to be in this position. They can also play multiple positions for this group as they continue to grow. The 6-5, 303-pound right guard has yet to surrender a sack this year.

Banks and Hutson often look like seasoned veterans on the field and have held their own against some of the best players in the country. The sky is the limit for what this Offensive line unit can accomplish over the coming years.

