Two Kernel Defenders selected to all-ESD football Squad – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — A pair of Mitchell High School football players have been named to the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference football team for their efforts during the 2022 Kernel season.

Senior Jagger Tyler, a defensive back for the Kernels, led the team in tackles by nearly 30, finishing with 78 stops, including 39 unassisted. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety also had two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and made 3.5 tackles for loss.

On the defensive line, Trevon Austell had 7 1/2 sacks for the Kernels, leading the Mitchell defense, and he was second on the team in tackles with 47, including 30 unassisted. Austell, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound defensive end, had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 14 1/2 tackles for loss, easily leading the Kernels.

Mitchell’s Hudson Borgan (42) and Jagger Tyler (8), with teammates Bryce Palmer (24) and Carson Jennings (64) nearby, combine to tackle Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Niyongabo Yohana (13) during a prep football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Joe Quintal Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Pierre, who is undefeated at 11-0 and playing for the Class 11AA state championship on Saturday against Tea Area, led the 25-player team with eight selections, including five on offense. Yankton had seven selections, including four on defense, and no other team in the conference had more than three selections to the team. Mitchell finished the season with a 2-7 record and was 1-5 in ESD contests.

Eastern South Dakota Conference

Class AA all-conference football selections

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Lincoln Kienholz, sr., Pierre

Running back: Karson Carda, sr., Aberdeen Central; Juven Hudson, jr., Watertown; Quinston Luellman Clark, sr., Huron (at-large selection).

Tight ends: Jett Zabel, Jr., Pierre

Wide receiver: Jack Merkwan, sr., Pierre; Tyler Sohler, sr., Yankton

Offensive line: Jacob Krenz, sr., Aberdeen Central; Christian Busch, sr., Pierre; Matthew Coverdale, Jr., Pierre; Chase Crocker, sr., Watertown; Cayden Wavrunek, jr., Yankton

DEFENSE

Linebacker: Jaxton Eck, sr., Brookings; Gavin Stotts, sr., Pierre; Charlie Foote, sr., Yankton

Defensive back: Jagger Tyler, sr., Mitchell; Jacob Mayer, sr., Pierre; Cody Oswald, sr., Yankton; Mac Ryken, Sr., Yankton.

Defensive line: Brian Johnson, sr., Aberdeen Central; Caleb Loehr, sr., Brookings; Trevon Austell, sr., Mitchell; Jason Maciejczak, sr., Pierre; Caysen Stohr, sr., Yankton.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker/punter: Trevor Paulson, sr., Yankton