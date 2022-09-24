Two injured in shooting outside Homecoming football game in Richfield

Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night outside a high school Homecoming football game in Richfield.

The sound of gunfire sent players and fans running to evacuate the stadium at Richfield High School. The two people wounded — an 18-year-old male and a 21-year-old male — suffered what authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The Richfield school district has canceled all weekend activities “to help ensure student safety and to allow us all a little room to breathe, reflect and heal.”

“I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the Homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community,” Richfield High School Principal Stacy Theien-Collins said in a statement posted on the district’s website. “What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.”

The district said counselors and social workers will be on-site at the school to talk with students.

Richfield police said the shooting happened at about 8:45 pm Friday in the fourth quarter of the high school’s Homecoming football game against Bloomington Kennedy.

“A school staff member advised an on-site police officer that school officials had turned away a number of individuals from game entry that appeared to be waiting for the game to end. The individuals were gathered a short distance northeast of the football field,” a police news release stated.

The officer drove to that area, heard two gunshots and saw people running from the scene. KARE 11 reported a livestream of the game showed players running off the field after the shots were fired.

Authorities evacuated the stadium.

At last report, police said Investigators had not yet identified a suspect or made any arrests in the case.