Two Hawkeyes named midseason all-Americans by CBS Sports

It’s officially halfway through the Iowa Hawkeye football season. Fresh off a bye week, two Hawkeyes earned prestigious honors when they were named mid-season all-Americans by CBS Sports. Linebacker Jack Campbell and punter Tory Taylor earned the honors.

Campbell is second in the Big Ten and 10th nationally, averaging 10.3 tackles per game. The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native has 23 tackles in the last two games and has 10+ tackles in four games this season. Both Campbell and LB Seth Benson rank in the top five in the Big Ten in tackles.

“He’s got a skill set that’s unusual, just his height and range. It’s a little bit unusual for us, at least historically. I don’t know the exact numbers, but he’s probably our tallest linebacker probably in 23 years, I’m guessing,” Iowa head Coach Kirk Ferentz said.”Beyond that, he just plays smart and plays with unbelievable desire. I think the first thing I would cite with Jack, and that’s probably true of a lot of really good players I’ve been around pro, college, or high school, or good coaches I’ve been around, he’s extremely humble. He’s not about taking credit for anything.”

The kid can do a lot of different things. Just let him keep going out and keep leading. How far can he go? I don’t know,” Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said last week. “I don’t have that vision. If I did, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here as a coach. You know what I mean? He is doing all the right things that he has to do, and I’m really happy and pleased with the way the leadership is with him and Benson. Really I think we’ve got good leadership all the way across the board, from top to bottom, everywhere in this building.”

Taylor is second in the Big Ten and fifth nationally with a 46.0 punting average of 40 punts. Taylor, a two-time Big Ten Specialist of the Week honoree, has 15 punts of 50+ yards and 20 have been downed inside the 20.

“I think the thing about being a specialist is it’s all mental,” Taylor previously said. “For us, it’s more like a mental game. It’s one of those things, like, you never know when you’re going to be out there. So I think a lot of us have been working on the mental side of things. Because at the end of the day, the mind controls everything.”

Taylor handled all of Iowa’s punting duties last season and it’s not a surprise to see him take a step forward in 2022. He finished 2021 averaging 46.1 yards on 80 punts – 39 of which were downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He appeared on the Weekly Ray’s 8 list three times throughout the season.

Alabama, Georgia and USC also each have two players on the mid-season all-American team.

