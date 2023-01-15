Two Golf Enthusiasts Got Into A Horrendous Brawl Following The High Tensions Of A Club Championship in 2019

Tensions are always high on the golf course among competitors. Competition often demands pressure and strain, but once the game ends, it often dissipates. Unfortunately, there are those rare instances where it carries on after the game as well. A golf club in South Africa once witnessed this happen with two competitors following the stress of the Club Championship.

Fights based on emotions are not uncommon in any sport. The PGA Tour has seen brawls break out. But they carry with them a sense of embarrassment for both the fighter and the sport. And the incident brought that to realization for the club officials as well.

A Brawl breaks out after the golf Club Championship

At Lake Club Benoni, South Africa, following a Club Championship, a fight began between two golf enthusiasts back in 2019. The first fight between the two was caught on camera and went viral instantly. Nearly four years later, the video has reappeared, catching the attention of many golf fans.

The fight began when one man called the other a cheater. As things continued to get heated, the golfer being accused of cheating headed over to the one taunting him. He hit his accuser, causing him to fall backwards and smash through the window. The bout continued for a few seconds until the remaining people broke it up.

The club was extremely embarrassed about the entire incident. As per News24 in March 2019, they issued a statement apologizing for the “unfortunate situation.” They stated, “We do not accept nor condone any such behavior.” They also stated that the two in question would certainly face consequences. “We can assure you that the situation will be dealt with both fairly and promptly.”

Lake club was upset about the viral video

While the club spoke about imposing sanctions, they also expressed their disappointment in the Brawl video that went viral. In the statement, they wrote, “It is very unfortunate that the video has gone viral as this is a once off incident and is not indicative of the Fellowship we have at our club.” The officials were upset that the video portrayed the club in a negative light, reducing its prestige.

Following the incident, they also replaced the window with a message on it, calling it the “Window of Fame.” It warned the readers of the impact social media had on people’s lives. It stated, “The impact of a simple post could be life changing… and unlike our window, it is unrepairable.”

