Two Goals in Final Five Minutes Lift ULM to Draw at Troy, 3-3

TROY, Ala. – The ULM soccer team scored two goals in the final 4:19 of the match to salvage a 3-3 draw against Troy Sunday at the Troy Soccer Complex.

After Troy surged in front with three second half goals, ULM responded in the closing moments. First, Courtney Marten scored in the 86th minute to bring ULM within a goal, 3-2. It was the second goal of the season for Marten and 19th of her ULM career, which ranks second all-time.

Forty-two seconds later, Mara Grutkamp followed Marten, netting her fourth goal of the season and 10th of her career, Equalizing the match at 3.

The late answer by the Warhawks countered a blitz by Troy to start the second half.

In the 51st minute, Troy equalized the match at 1 when Jordan Stack found the top right corner of the goal off assists from Halee Bradbury and Nia Wilson.

The Trojans took the lead in the 70th minute as Taytum Terrell found the back of the net off an assist by Gabrielle Chartier, putting Troy up, 2-1.

A little under four minutes later, in the 74th minute, the Trojans pushed the lead to 3-1 as Ashley Rainho scored off an assist by Jayla Gage for the 3-1 advantage.

ULM led 1-0 at Halftime after Inge Const scored in the 37th minute off a free kick for the lead. It was her team-leading eighth goal of the season and 11th of her career.

Troy outshot ULM, 18-15, but each team had seven shots on goal. Both ULM goalkeepers Mickaela Leal and Troy keeper Lindsey LaRoche had four saves each. Konst had four shots with three on goal for ULM, while Stack had six shots with three on goal for Troy.

ULM enters Sun Belt Conference Decision Day on Thursday in a tie with the Ragin’ Cajuns for the 10th-and-final spot in the SBC Championship in Foley, Alabama. Due to the Cajuns’ win over ULM on Oct. 16, the Cajuns would currently qualify for the Championship and ULM would be left out.

The Warhawks face Coastal Carolina at 7 pm EDT/6 pm CDT Thursday in the final match of the regular season. Links to ESPN+ coverage of Thursday’s match and live stats will be available on the soccer schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.