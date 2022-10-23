Two-Goal Third Period Powers Eagles over BU for Comm Ave

Box Score NEWTON, Mass. — The No. 21 Boston College Eagles (7-9, 2-3) won their fifth straight Battle of Comm. Ave on Sunday afternoon, taking down Boston University (8-8, 4-1), by a score of 3-1, closing out their home schedule on a strong note.

The Eagles opened the scoring early in the first quarter. Margo Carlin inserted the penalty corner for Peyton Hale’s patented strike, and Lois Lekawael beat the goalie in front of the net with a deflection for her second goal of the season.

Tied 1-1 to start the second half, the Eagles pulled away with a two-goal third period, including 14 of their 31 total shots, and 5 of their 9 penalty corners.

Kara Heck with a few highlight-reel worthy goals to her name already this season, added another. Off a restart deep in the Eagles’ own end, Peyton Hale delivered a perfect ball to Heck inside the BU 25 yard-line, where she beat her defender and the goalie, flipping it off a bounce into the net for her fourth goal of the year.

Margo Carlin tacked on some insurance three minutes later, finishing a rebound from her original shot for her fourth goal of the season.

The Eagles will conclude their regular season next Friday with a road game at Louisville at 1:00, before traveling to Duke for the ACC Tournament the first week of November.