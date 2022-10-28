Two Former Texas A&M Aggies Still Dominating at NFL Level

Despite Texas A&M’s Dismal 3-4 start, there’s no denying that the Aggies have continued to load their roster with talent. Those skilled youngsters usually take some time to develop, and when they do the results can be pretty special. Just take a look at two former Aggies who have blossomed into NFL stars, edge rushers Von Miller and Myles Garrett.

Miller, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, is one of the league’s Elder statesmen at the ripe old age of 33. He was a highly coveted prospect coming out of A&M when he was drafted second overall way back in 2011. If the former Super Bowl MVPs lost a step in recent years, he’s sure not showing it. Miller’s recorded sacks in each of his last three outings and bagged two in the Bills’ most recent game, which was a primetime Clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s brought his QB Takedown total to six on the year, which has him tied for fifth-best in the league. Not bad for an old timer. Miller’s clearly still got plenty of gas in the tank and that’s exactly why Buffalo signed him to a six-year deal this offseason, worth up to $120 million. With the Bills at 5-1 this year and leading the league’s power rankings, it looks like their bet on Miller is already paying off.

It’s been a significantly different season for Cleveland’s Myles Garrett. The Browns are an abysmal 2-5 to begin the year and it honestly doesn’t look like it’s getting better soon. That can’t be blamed on Garrett, though, as he’s been one of the most productive pass rushers in the league. In fact, one thing he and Miller do have in common this season is their sack totals.

Garrett’s got six sacks on the year, giving him a share of that fifth-place spot along with Miller. The former Aggie has been absolutely dominant in Cleveland’s last two contests, posting three sacks, 3.5 run stuffs, and a forced fumble. That forced fumble gives him two for the year, leaving him tied for fifth in that category as well. It’s been clear for a while now that Garrett’s developed into one of the league’s most feared defenders.



Both Miller and Garrett will put on the pads this weekend to do some more damage to opposing offenses. The last handful of Saturdays may have been tough for Texas A&M fans, but Sundays bring at least a little as these former Aggies continue to put on a show at the NFL level.

