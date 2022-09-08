Two former Red Stars named Finalists for National Soccer Hall of Fame

Two former Chicago Red Stars could be on their way to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, next spring.

Lori Chalupny and Kate Sobrero Markgraf are among 34 Finalists for the 2023 Hall of Fame class. Chalupny is one of 20 player ballot finalists, while Sobrero Markgraf is one of 10 Veteran ballot finalists.

Chalupny scored 11 goals across 45 games with the Red Stars from 2013 to 2015 and was the team’s Captain when it became one of the National Women’s Soccer League’s eight original teams in 2013. She also shone on the international level, scoring a goal for the US Women’s National Team in the 2008 Olympics semifinal against Japan en route to a gold medal.

Sobrero Markgraf made just six appearances for the Red Stars, all in 2010. She played a more prominent role with the USWNT, though, earning 201 caps. Her international achievements include a World Cup win in 1999, two Olympic gold medals and an Olympic silver medal.

Chalupny and Sobrero Markgraf’s former NWSL club gave them a congratulatory message after the Finalists were announced:

Congratulations to two former Red Stars, Lori Chalupny and Kate Sobrero Markgraf, for being Finalists in the @soccerhof player and Veteran ballots!

Chalupny and Sobrero Markgraf are surrounded by plenty of star power among the finalists. Landon Donovan, David Beckham and Thierry Henry are among the biggest names up for potential enshrinement in 2023. Donovan is in his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility, while Beckham will move to the Veteran ballot if he is not voted in as a player this time around.

The Hall of Fame only selects up to six new members each year. Here is the full list of 34 Finalists contending for those slots:

Player ballot Finalists

DaMarcus Beasley

David Beckham

Lori Chalupny

Lauren Cheney Holiday

Brian Ching

Dwayne DeRosario

Landon Donovan

Maurice Edu

Thierry Henry

Eddie Johnson

Keith Johnson

Jermaine Jones

Shalrie Joseph

Robbie Keane

Lori Lindsey

Pablo Mastroeni

Josh McKinney

Oguchi Onyewu

Cat Reddick Whitehill

Nick Rimando

Veteran ballot Finalists

Chris Armas

Chico Borja

Mary Harvey

Frankie Hejduk

Clint Mathis

Shep Messing

Tony Sanneh

Kate Sobrero Markgraf

Tisha Venturini-Hoch

Slavisa “Steve” Zungul

Builder ballot Finalists

Clive Charles

Jill Ellis

Lothar Osiander

Frank Yallop

The Hall of Fame Voting Committees will vote after conferring for several weeks. The 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is slated for Saturday, May 6, 2023.