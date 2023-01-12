Two Former Oklahoma Offensive Linemen Selected to NFL Players’ All-Pro Team

Two Oklahoma Legends are still churning out top-notch seasons at the next level.

Offensive lineman Trent Williams and Lane Johnson were announced Wednesday as members of the first ever Players’ All-Pro team. Neither is a surprise, as both tackles have long been near the top of their respective positions.

This version of the All-Pro Team is a new addition to the postseason awards, voted on fully by players in the NFL.

Williams, 34, is a star in San Francisco after anchoring the offense in Washington for the first nine seasons of his career.

Scroll to Continue

Williams was unanimous All-American at OU in 2009, became the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2021, Second-Team All-Pro in 2015, and is a 10-time Pro Bowler. He’s the highest-paid Offensive lineman in NFL history and in 2021 graded out at 96.6 to lead the league at his position.

Johnson, 32, has become a mainstay in Philadelphia after earning Second-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2012. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and was selected First-Team All-Pro in 2017 and a Second-Team All-Pro in 2021.

Johnson won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017-18, and in 2019 became the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman. They still Anchor the right side of the Eagles’ Offensive line as the team ascended to the NFC’s best record.

The traditional NFL All-Pro teams are selected annually by the Associated Press in mid-January.