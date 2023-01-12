Two Former Oklahoma Offensive Linemen Selected to NFL Players’ All-Pro Team

Two Oklahoma Legends are still churning out top-notch seasons at the next level.

Offensive lineman Trent Williams and Lane Johnson were announced Wednesday as members of the first ever Players’ All-Pro team. Neither is a surprise, as both tackles have long been near the top of their respective positions.

This version of the All-Pro Team is a new addition to the postseason awards, voted on fully by players in the NFL.

