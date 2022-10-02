Two first-time Champions from Frenchtown and Livingston; Polson and Laurel earn team trophies

BILL SPELTZ Missoulian



HAMILTON — Katie Lewis may be small in stature, but she cast a long shadow Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club.

The sophomore became the first golfer from Frenchtown to medal at the State A meet, winning by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions. She finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments this season.

“It’s pretty cool,” the 15-year-old said with a chuckle. “It was a ride to get here and it’s pretty sweet to do this playing for Frenchtown.

“My dad (Jim) has always encouraged me to be out there. It’s fun to play with him. My putting is probably the biggest thing that has changed (since taking third at state in 2021). I’ve worked on it a lot .”

Lewis finished with a 36-hole score of 9-over 153. Karsyn Swigart of Miles City was runner-up at 26-over 170 and Polson won the girls team Championship behind a third-place finish by Ashley Maki at 30-over 174.

The Pirates, who had just four Golfers and no Seniors in their varsity lineup, posted a two-day total of 753. That was 20 strokes better than runner-up Hamilton at 773.

“It’s fantastic,” Polson Coach Cameron Milton said. “They’ve had a great year and to win by 20 is pretty spectacular.

“They’re four very close girls and they’ve all gotten better throughout the season. We have a really good junior program at Polson Bay and they’ve been in it for eight years. We care more about the team — it’s more fun to win as a team with a group collective effort instead of just one player. We’ve built our program around being a solid team.”

Milton says all his players thrive with the team-first approach.

“You don’t want to let down the person next to you,” he said. “Golf is an individual sport and you’ll be doing individual golf your whole life. High school and for some lucky few, college, are times when you get to play team golf. It can be pretty special.”

The team title was the Pirates’ first since 2013.

The Laurel boys team is used to winning state titles and the Locomotives continued the trend Saturday. They made it two straight Championships and five in the last six years, winning a close race with Polson. Laurel finished at 604 and Polson at 611.

“We gave a few shots back there and it got a little tight toward the end, but golf is difficult and you’re going to have the ebbs and flows,” Laurel Coach Jim O’Neil said. “In team golf you have these big swings, but they handled it well.

“You have to be able to chip and putt here and we’re pretty good at that. These guys, they play because they enjoy it — it’s part of a lifestyle for them. They play every junior event together all summer long. We’ re pretty young with three sophomores and (senior) Eli (Weisenberger) sets the example.”

Laurel had three boys finish in the top six. Cameron Hackmann, who won medalist honors in 2021, tied for third with Billy Smith of Whitefish at 1-under 143. Carson Hupka of Polson finished second at 2-under 142 and sophomore Aubrey Kelley of Livingston earned medalist honors, finishing at 6-under 138.

Kelley caught fire when it mattered most. His lead over Hupka was just one stroke with five holes left before Kelley birdied four of the last five holes.

“I was struggling,” Kelley offered. “I had (back-to-back) bogeys and wasn’t quite believing in myself. I talked to my Coach a little bit, we laughed a little, and then I got my confidence back.

“I started trusting my game. That’s all I really could do. I was able to birdie my (fifth-to-last hole) and that’s when it all changed.

Kelley called his experience this weekend “amazing.”

“I’ve been looking forward to this ever since I was little, looking forward to playing state and winning state,” he said. “Freshman year (at Polson Bay) it was a lot more difficult than I thought it would be (placing fourth), so I trained a lot.

“I had a bad round at divisionals last week but I came back and grind-ed and pulled it together for this tournament.”