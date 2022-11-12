Two first-teamers lead men’s soccer honorees

WESTERVILLE — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team placed seventh on the All-Ohio Athletic Conference men’s soccer teams.

Fifth-year Seniors Elorm Dogbey and Michael Owusu earned first team All-OAC recognition, Seniors Jeffry Vasquez and Casey Miller were named second team All-OAC and Seniors Yusef Muqtadir and Grant Murray as well as freshman goalkeeper Thomas Grimes garnered third team All-OAC honors.

“It is a great day for this program to have so many players get honored by the conference,” Coach Cory Bucur said. “They have set the bar high for players to come into the program after them, but we have some young guys within the program hungry to achieve what they have achieved. I am so happy for these young men and hope to continue the success for this program for many years to come.”

Dogbey, who received All-OAC recognition for the third consecutive season, led the Quakers offensively with eight goals and 19 points. He was OAC Forward of the Year in the spring of 2021. Owusu played primarily on the back line and was instrumental in WC’s run to the OAC Tournament title game. Wilmington allowed just one goal in its first two games before falling to eventual tournament champion John Carroll University. on the season

Vasquez, who transitioned into a center forward position in the second half of the year, scored three goals and assisted on four others. Miller, who has been a starter for the past three seasons, had his best Offensive season in 2022 as a senior with five goals and three assists. Muqtadir, a multiple-time All-OAC honoree, was second on the team in goals with six while Murray led the Quakers in assists with seven.

Grimes started 18 games in net and was once named the OAC Defensive Player of the Week. The native of St. Helena, Calif. made 70 saves and carried a goals-against average of 1.06.

Wilmington finished its 2022 season with a 12-6-3 overall record and a 5-2-2 mark in OAC contests. The Quakers earned the No. 4 seed for the OAC Tournament and made a run to the Championship game for the first time since 2006.