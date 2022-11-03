Two first half goals give Men’s Soccer a 2-2 draw in the regular season finale

Next Game: vs. Highest Remaining Seed (Semifinal) 11/10/2022 | 4 PM ESPN+ Nov. 10 (Thu) / 4 PM vs. Highest Remaining Seed (Semifinal)

DAYTON – The Wright State men’s soccer team closed the regular season with a 2-2 draw against Detroit Mercy as the Raiders claimed the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Horizon League Championship.

Wright State (4-6-6, 4-1-4 Horizon) entered the day with a chance to jump to the top seed, but Cleveland State’s tie gave the Vikings the regular season title and hosting duties for the tournament. The Raiders locked up the No. 2 seed and the first round bye as IUPUI lost on Wednesday and Detroit Mercy was unable to give the Raiders a loss to move up in the final standings.

The Raiders will await Sunday’s first round results and take on the highest remaining seed on Thursday, November 10 at 4 pm in Cleveland on ESPN+.

Wednesday afternoon, the Raiders took the early lead in the 11th minute Joe Kouadio’s fifth goal of the season as he took on three Detroit Mercy (4-7-6, 3-2-4 Horizon) Defenders before driving to the goal off the end line and tucking a shot between the left post and the right arm of the Titan keeper is a nearly impossible angle shot. Wright State added to the advantage in the 24th minute when Kouadio sent a cross into the box that was redirected by Conner Osterholt and settled by Reece Allbaugh before he found the top of the net off his left foot.

Detroit Mercy fought back to pull within one at the break after Samory Powder’s tally in the 33rd minute and the Titans came out with all the pressure in the early moments of the second half to eventually tie the score on Matthew Andres’ 55th minute goal.

Wright State outshot Detroit Mercy 19-9 overall with a 10-2 shots on goal advantage, as Allbaugh’s five shots led all players and Kouadio added four shots of his own, all of which were on frame. Powder and Ryan Pierson each had two shots for Detroit Mercy, while Titan keeper Jonathan Kliewer was forced into making eight saves.