Two Finish Top-10 for Women’s Golf at Jupiter Invitational

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Two members of Jacksonville University Women’s golf posted top 10 finishes at the Jupiter Women’s Invitational on Tuesday.

The team came home seventh in the two-day event at Jonathan’s Landing Golf Club.

Susana Olivares finished T7 after a steady start and finish to her final round. She made five straight pars to open the round, and after some up-and-down moments over her next seven holes, she made par on all but one of her last six of the day. She finished the round with 13 pars in total, a team-high, to pick up her first top-10 as a Dolphin.

Casey Powell came home T10 after recording a team-best three birdies on the day. She scored red numbers on two of her first four holes of the round, and was 2-under through seven. She added one more birdie on the back nine and had 10 total pars to register her first top-10 of the season and fourth of her career. It is also her first since this same event last season.

Laura Pasalodos had six pars and a birdie and Ashley Huffman had 12 pars in her final round to conclude the action. Ivete Rodrigues was unable to compete again on Tuesday due to illness.

JU finished the event as the best team-scorer on Par3s and third-best on Par-5s. Olivares shot even par on Par-3s, tied for the second-best score in the field on such holes. She was also even on Par-5s to pace the Dolphins, while Powell was JU’s best scorer on Par-4s. Olivares had a team-best 37 pars for the week and Powell led the way with nine birdies.

The team turns around in less than a week and heads to Charleston, SC for the Edisto Island Classic, which takes place Oct. 10-11.