Two exhibits to kick off the new season for BIG ARTS | News, Sports, Jobs – SANIBEL-CAPTIVA

BIG ARTS on Sanibel will host two exhibitions to open its 2022-23 Fine Arts season.

Curated by the BIG ARTS Fine Arts Committee, the BIG ARTS Annual Juried Show will be on display Sept. 16 through Oct. 23 in the Dunham Family Gallery. The open-theme exhibit will feature local and national artists in various mediums, including painting, photography, drawing, sculpture, fiber, printmaking and more. This year’s jurors selected 86 works by 58 artists from as far away as Africa and California and as close as around the corner. The exhibition is sponsored by Jim and Gaye Pigott.

In addition, “Finding Perfection” will be on display until July in the Mezzanine Gallery. The exhibit will feature Lynda Fay Braun’s digital art, which combines photography, digital applications and painting.

Free and open to the public, an artists’ reception will be held on Oct. 7 from 5 to 7 pm

Complimentary wine and a cash bar will be available.

For more information, call 239-395-0900 or visit https://bigarts.org/.

BIG ARTS is at 900 Dunlop Road, Sanibel.