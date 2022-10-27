Two Duke basketball heavy hitters visit elite 2024 Recruit

Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils.

But Duke’s interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who Ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has drawn comparisons from his high school Coach to recent Blue Devil star Wendell Moore Jr., appears on the rise.

Earlier this month, Duke Assistant Chris Carrawell traveled to Lexington to check in on Scott. Soon after, On3’s Jamie Shaw reported that the 6-foot-6, 175-pound four-star plans to visit the Blue Devils on Nov. 30 and be in the stands for Duke’s home game that night against Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button