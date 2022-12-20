Two Duke basketball freshmen won’t play at Wake Forest

When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 pm ET Tuesday (ACCN), the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will be without two members of their most recent starting lineup in small forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II.

Both freshmen, who ranked No. 1 and No. 2 on the 247Sports 2022 Composite but missed time in the preseason and at the start of the regular season with injuries, are recovering from non-COVID illnesses, the program announced on Tuesday afternoon.

