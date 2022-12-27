Two Duke basketball freshmen falling fast on mock drafts

Preseason injuries and a recent absence due to illness haven’t helped the draft stocks of Presumed one-and-done Duke basketball talents Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II. Nevertheless, they remain in the first round on most mock drafts, along with two other first-year Blue Devils in Tyrese Proctor and Kyle Filipowski.

According to this week’s updated aggregate mock draft via HoopsHype, which combines the 10 most notable mock drafts to determine the average position for each player, Dereck Lively II “fell the furthest of any projected Lottery pick from the first installment of the aggregate mock draft. “

