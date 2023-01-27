Two Duke basketball alums enjoying career months for Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets (14-36) are only 4-9 in January. But Mason Plumlee and Mark Williams, the team’s two Duke basketball products in the paint, are enjoying career months.

Each finished with a double-digit point total in Thursday night’s 111-96 home win over the Chicago Bulls, and neither missed a shot from the field.

Williams finished with 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting and six rebounds in 18 minutes on the floor. Plumlee went 9-for-9 from the field en route to 21 points and 12 boards in 30 minutes, becoming only the third Hornets player to ever tally at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game without missing a shot from the field.

