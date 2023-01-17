Two Dozen Milford Arts, Culture Programs Funded In 2023

MILFORD, MA — From a new memorial focused on 9/11 to the return of the Welcome Santa Parade, Milford Residents are in store for a year of arts and culture programs thanks to a new round of funding from the Milford Cultural Council.

The council just unveiled a list of 26 projects and performances coming in 2023 and beyond. You can see a full list of the projects here. Here’s more from a Milford Cultural Council news release:

The Milford Cultural Council (MCC) recently awarded over $20,000 in Grants to 26 applicants for programming in the arts, humanities, and sciences. This year’s Grants will help fund events for Residents of all ages, including nine musical performances, Poetry readings, Readers theatre, puppet show, poster exhibit, outdoor mural at Memorial School, and two historical presentations. Grant funds were also awarded to several town events and projects, including the Christmas Tree Lighting, Welcome Santa Parade, and the Milford Post-9/11 monument. Also, the council awarded Grants to provide operating support to Claflin Hill Music Performance Foundation, Greater Milford Community Chorus, and Milford High School’s Joe B Band.

In addition, the Milford Cultural Council will be using grant funds to host a multicultural performing arts stage at Celebrate Milford on Saturday, May 20 in Milford Town Park. A call to performers will be announced soon. “The Milford Cultural Council is pleased to award grant funds for cultural programming and support this year. Milford Residents can look forward to a diverse schedule of upcoming projects and events that bring art, music, stories, science, and historical appreciation to our community. ” says MCC Chairperson Geri Eddins.

A complete list of the recently awarded Grants is available on the Milford Cultural Council page on the Town of Milford website. Go to: MilfordMa.gov/milford-cultural-council and click “Milford Cultural Council Grant Recipients” in the left menu panel. The MCC is part of a network of 329 Local Cultural Councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth. The LCC Program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences, and humanities every year. The state Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community.

The MCC will seek applications again in the fall. For guidelines and complete information on the MCC, please visit the Milford Cultural Council page on the Town of Milford website (MilfordMa.gov/milford-cultural-council). Applications and more information about the Local Cultural Council Program are available at MassCulturalCouncil.org. Applications will be due in mid-October 2023. The MCC seeks to promote excellence, inclusion, education and diversity in the arts, humanities, and sciences to foster a rich cultural experience for all Milford residents. Membership in the Milford Cultural Council is capped at 13 members per its rules and regulations. Current members include Geri Eddins, Chair; Sandra Buckley, Vice Chair; Martin Montoya, Treasurer; Sara Vono-Caires, Secretary; CC Chapman, Joclyn Crivello, Jenny Lyons, Aboighasem Moazeni, Michele Pici, Noressa Santomenna, Khizra Syeda, Denise Tracy, and Michael Visconti. The MCC welcomes ideas, recommendations, and feedback regarding programs and events funded or sponsored by the council. Interested Milford Residents are encouraged to attend meetings which are held every third Tuesday of each month at 7:00 pm typically in Room 14 of Town Hall. Comments and requests for information can be emailed to the council at [email protected]