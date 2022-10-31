Two 2024s considering reclass, Tucker eyeing visit, Moreno offered – The Daily Hoosier

Indiana still has no frontcourt players in its 2023 recruiting class, and they need a couple with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson both moving on after this season.

With options dwindling in the high school senior class, they’d gladly welcome an elite 2024 prospect who was looking to move up a year.

It appears two, maybe three of IU’s 2024 center prospects are at least considering doing just that.

Rivals national analyst Travis Graf says there is reclassification chatter involving 2024 centers Flory Bidunga and Somto Cyril.

A third Indiana 2024 big man target, Montverde Academy’s Derrick Queenhas also been rumored to be considering a reclass to 2023, but he shot that notion down in recent interviews.

The 6-foot-10 Bidunga, a Democratic Republic of Congo product who attends Kokomo HS in Indiana, is the No. 4 overall player in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite. He visited IU in early October soon after the full IU staff visited him.

The 7-foot Cyril, who hails from Nigeria and Attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, is the No. 31 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 6 center.

————–

Another elite class of 2024 prospect will likely make a trip to Bloomington.

National top-10 5-star wing Bryson Tucker is planning to visit IU in “early 2023” his father tells The Daily Hoosier.

The IU staff has been down to visit the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) product on multiple occasions this fall.

Tucker is originally from Maryland and he played in Baltimore before transferring to IMG. Assistant Coach Kenya Hunter is the lead recruiter.

Duke offered Tucker relatively early, and they’ve been regularly mentioned as a top suitor along with Iowa and others.

————–

Indiana offered a Scholarship over the weekend to the 6-foot-11 class of 2025 center Malachi Moreno it’s Friday.

Moreno is ranked No. 45 nationally in his class, and he’s the No. 10 center.

The Georgetown, Ky. (Great Crossing HS) product averaged 11.9 points and 12 rebounds a game as a high school freshman while blocking four shots per contest and shooting 58 percent from the field. For spring and summer basketball, Moreno played for the 2025 Indiana Elite program on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

Moreno came to IU for a visit in early October in connection with Hoosier Hysteria.

