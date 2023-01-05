Twitter reacts to Seth Trimble’s big game
The UNC basketball program got a much-needed win on Wednesday night in the Dean Dome, taking down Wake Forest 88-79. The win moved the Tar Heels to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Things were tight throughout the game as the two teams battled back and forth with Wake Forest taking a 38-37 lead at the break.
In the second half, the Demon Deacons even took a five-point lead and seemingly had an answer for every UNC run. But eventually, the Tar Heels were able to grab the lead and hold on. And that was in large part due to the guard play including freshman Seth Trimble.
The guard scored a career-high 11 points in the game on 4-of-4 shooting, his best game of the year. His biggest impact came on defense as he had the task of slowing down Tyree Appleby and limited the guard production of the Demon Deacons. And he did a nice job of that in the second half.
Trimble’s emergence came at a good time as Caleb Love struggled from the field, scoring just 7 points.
During the game, UNC fans took to Twitter to react to Trimble’s breakout game for the Tar Heels:
This went from being the Leaky Black Game to the Seth Trimble Game.
— Brian Barbour (@briancbarbour) January 5, 2023
I need to see more Seth Trimble
— Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) January 5, 2023
#UNC guard Seth Trimble’a on-ball defensive instincts are already elite for the Collegiate player. Heady defensive player who’s slowly growing up on the Offensive end tonight.
— Evan Rogers (@evanr0gers) January 5, 2023
Thinking a junior Seth Trimble paired with a freshman Elliott Cadeau will give UNC a hell of a backcourt in 2024-25
— Grant Hughes (@GrantHughesNC) January 5, 2023
What a second half for Seth Trimble. Up to a season-high 11 points and making hustle plays for the Tar Heels.
— InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) January 5, 2023
Seth Trimble getting a lot of time today. He has 11 points (season high) on 4-for-4 shooting in 15 minutes.
So Athletic and an impact defender.
— Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) January 5, 2023
Big fan of this Seth Trimble kid’s game #UNC
— Zach Halperin (@OneSideburn) January 5, 2023
Seth Trimble has been fantastic tonight, needs to be more involved going forward #UNC
— John Moersdorf (@jmoersdorf) January 5, 2023
Seth Trimble might be my new favorite basketball player, that dude is Relentless
— Rick Thomas (@richardlthomas) January 5, 2023
