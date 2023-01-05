Twitter reacts to Seth Trimble’s big game

The UNC basketball program got a much-needed win on Wednesday night in the Dean Dome, taking down Wake Forest 88-79. The win moved the Tar Heels to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Things were tight throughout the game as the two teams battled back and forth with Wake Forest taking a 38-37 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Demon Deacons even took a five-point lead and seemingly had an answer for every UNC run. But eventually, the Tar Heels were able to grab the lead and hold on. And that was in large part due to the guard play including freshman Seth Trimble.

The guard scored a career-high 11 points in the game on 4-of-4 shooting, his best game of the year. His biggest impact came on defense as he had the task of slowing down Tyree Appleby and limited the guard production of the Demon Deacons. And he did a nice job of that in the second half.

Trimble’s emergence came at a good time as Caleb Love struggled from the field, scoring just 7 points.

During the game, UNC fans took to Twitter to react to Trimble’s breakout game for the Tar Heels: