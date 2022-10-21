Twitter reacts to Rasmus Dahlin’s historic goal

Buffalo Sabers defenseman Rasmus Dahlin set an NHL record Thursday, becoming the first defenseman to score four goals in four games to open the season.

In case you haven’t heard about it yet, Buffalo Sabers defenseman Rasmus Dahlin Cemented his place in the NHL record books in Thursday night’s win over the Calgary Flames. Dahlin became the first defenseman in NHL history to score four goals in four straight games to start the season. And in doing so, Twitter couldn’t help but celebrate the momentous occasion with the fifth-year player.

In case you missed it, here is a look at the goal that made history:

Rasmus Dahlin has just made @NHL history! 🤩 With his goal tonight, he now owns the longest season-opening goal streak by a defenseman in NHL history. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/0dMUpsq3Eb — Buffalo Sabers (@BuffaloSabres) October 21, 2022

Of course, when these moments occur, you will see reactions on full display from all walks of life. After scouring Twitter over the past few hours, I managed to compile a list of my favorite Tweets celebrating Rasmus Dahlin’s record-breaking goal.

Twitter reactions to Buffalo Sabers Dahlin’s record-breaking goal

Flames Coach Darryl Sutter postgame last night, referring to Sabers defenseman Rasmus Dahlin: “Pretty dominant player for them. Probably the best player on the ice.” — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) October 21, 2022

Nothing impressed me more than Calgary’s Coach jumping in on the fun, praising Dahlin’s Talent in two short sentences. For an opposing Coach to acknowledge Dahlin as perhaps the best player out there on Thursday night speaks testaments not only to Dahlin’s ability, but head Coach Don Granato’s knack for player development.

4 games. 4 goals. Rasmus Dahlin’s not messing around this year. 😤 Oh, and he also became the first defenseman in NHL history to record a four-game goal streak to start a season. 📺: @Sportsnet ➡️ https://t.co/uEVY6yYjf7 #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/LBAzT530U3 — NHL (@NHL) October 21, 2022

Well, Dahlin is not Messing around this season in the slightest. Not only in the scoring department, but the Buffalo Sabers newest alternate captain has also been unafraid to get vocal with teammates. He’s also getting into regular shoving matches with opponents, raising the energy levels at any building he steps inside.

Alex Tuch is Rasmus Dahlin: “There’s not many guys in the league that work harder than him.” — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) October 21, 2022

An obvious Testament to Dahlin’s work ethic from one of the fan favorites. And this is just one of many positive reactions to what Dahlin brings to the table.

Rasmus Dahlin has four goals in four straight games to start the season. We’re witnessing history, friends. Dahlin has officially arrived #SabresAfterDark — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 21, 2022

For too many years, the Buffalo Sabers and their fans have been witnessing history for all the wrong reasons. This season, Dahlin helped right the ship with his historic start to the season.

Tonight was a great night for first overall Picks that played: • Taylor Hall (2010)

• Nico Hischier (2017)

• Jack Hughes (2019)

• Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011)

• Connor McDavid (2015)

• Rasmus Dahlin (2018)

• Juraj Slafkovsky (2022) All scored goals. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) October 21, 2022

Probably the most interesting Tweet of the night. Not only did Dahlin represent the NHL’s batch of first overall picks well; he was part of a slew of former first overall picks making their presence felt all over the league.

Overall, this was a historical night that served both Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabers well. His four goals in four games shows us visual proof that this team is indeed heading in the right direction. And while we can’t expect records to be set all the time, we can expect steady, solid play from Dahlin and those dressing up in the Blue and Gold moving forward.