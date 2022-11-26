Twitter reacts to NC State football win over UNC

Friday’s regular-season rivalry-game finale for NC State and UNC had plenty of drama on the field and off of it.

Ultimately ending in a 30-27 2OT Wolfpack win, the game featured a fourth-stringer starting at QB opposite the nation’s leader in total offense. As lopsided as UNC’s Offensive advantage seemed to be behind Drake Maye, NC State’s defense is the best in the ACC while the Tar Heels have struggled mightily on that side of the ball.

But in a rivalry game dating back to 1894, stats don’t tell the whole story.

Maye threw a touchdown pass to Antoine Green as time expired in regulation (one play after another would-be touchdown was waived off) and the game went to overtime. Sixty minutes wasn’t enough for this battle.

Neither team could get into the end zone in the extra frames, and the game was decided when UNC kicker Noah Burnette went wide on a 35-yard field goal attempt, breaking hearts all over Kenan Memorial Stadium and sending Wolfpack players into a spirited celebration. The festivities included Pack players planting an NC State flag square on the UNC logo on the 50-yard line.

During the game, ESPN’s Broadcasters paraphrased NC State Coach Dave Doeren as saying this prior to the UNC game: “They don’t like us, we hate them. We’re blue collar, they’re elitist. Their coaches talk down to us , they talk behind our backs to recruits.”

When asked whether those comments were on or off the record, Doeren replied, “I don’t give a [expletive].”

Further sinking Tar Heels fans Friday, UNC’s No. 1 men’s basketball team lost to Iowa State, 70-65, just minutes after the football game’s conclusion. And Wolfpack players and fans had clearly not forgotten about Maye’s unprompted anti-NC State remarks from September.

Doeren’s quote, flag-planting videos, the usual fan trash-talking, and even back-and-forths from some of both schools’ athletes and alums that made it to the NFL lit up social media after the Wolfpack’s win. Here’s a sample.