Twitter reacts to Michigan State basketball guard Jaden Akins’ Steal and huge poster dunk

Michigan State basketball is hosting Villanova for the first time ever in the Breslin Center tonight, and sophomore guard Jaden Akins put on a show for the fans in attendance after grabbing a Steal and taking it all the way to the house for a monster, poster dunk .

After the play, which you can watch below, Twitter understandably lost their minds, and we put together the best reactions below:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @I Am Brewster.

More!

WATCH: Jaren Jackson Jr. throws down a posterizing dunk

Kamaria McDaniel settling in, making an impact for Michigan State Women’s basketball

Spartan Speak: Mady Sissoko’s rise continues as MSU beats Kentucky

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Story Originally appeared on Spartans Wire